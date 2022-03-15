War in Ukraine speeds up defense plans

Some Reform Party members stated only yesterday that additional allocations for national defense would be discussed in the autumn after learning the necessary lessons from the war in Ukraine and reaching appropriate conclusions. Other parties in the parliament supported an immediate additional budget and making national defense loan.

Defense Forces Commander Lieutenant General Martin Herem wrote in a social media posting published in Sunday (March 13) that the Estonian army currently experiences shortage of several weapons and completely lacks some others. He recommended that the using of the first installment of additional funding could be roughly divided in batches of 100 million euros. Allocating one billion euros would allow starting all processes at once, he estimated.

Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet told Postimees yesterday that the army and its commander Herem had been tasked with drafting a package of recommendations, based on lessons learned from the war in Ukraine, concerning Estonia’s withstanding a Russian aggression in the near future. The package has now been completed and an application for funding has been submitted to the premier.

Short-range air defense, anti-tank weapons…

Two aspects served as the basis of the package: lessons learned from the war in Ukraine and the shortcomings of Estonia’s current defense capability. Time was another factor – the capabilities should be developed and the procurements completed within two years at the latest.

Besides the lessons of the war and the at most two-year supply time, the developments will also have to consider the fact that Estonia’s defense is a part of NATO plans and that we shall fight together with our allies.

“The Defense Forces commander and his team addressed the issues accordingly, analyzed them and what he posted on Facebook is presently one of visions of the Defense Forces.”

The recommended package of capabilities improvement is oriented at close-range air defense, anti-tank weapons, long-range strike capability, situational awareness and increasing the structure of the Defense League.