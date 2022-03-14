We should not hope that Putin’s Russia will compensate for war damage

A necessary castling

No one except Russia’s President Putin has a clear idea of the final goal of the war against Ukraine, but considering the massive devastation the Russian forces have committed in slightly more than two weeks, the question of responsibility for the restoration of the Ukrainian state is inevitable. If Russia wants to retain any influence in Ukraine, it has created itself a huge problem by killing civilians and bombing civilian structures.

“How can you achieve the loyalty of the population is you bomb central Kharkiv?” he asks. “Anyone with half a brain can understand that what Russia is doing right now only harms it in the long run.”

According to Värk, it cannot be ruled out that Russia would not care what happens to Kharkiv and other cities if it can only occupy Ukraine. “Russia could be just as callous as that if one wants to speculate,” he says.

Mälksoo says that it would be difficult to imagine that Putin’s government would even apologize for the damage and sufferings of Ukraine. (He adds that the aggressor’s admission of its unlawful action could be as important to the victim as financial compensation). In his opinion, Russia’s slightest willingness to reach any agreement, admit the violation of the international law and possibly pay some compensation would absolutely presume Putin’s replacement by someone else as Russia’s leader.

“Putin would never say that you were fine warriors who kicked us out of Ukraine or that Kharkiv is shattered and we shall give you money to rebuild the city, “Mälksoo says. “It would not be possible for Putin to say, oops, we did something wrong:”

If the outcome of the war would be favorable for Ukraine instead of its occupation by Russia, the legal experts still assess that the restoration of Ukraine would be need the money of the European Union and the Western powers. But that would not mean that Russia as the perpetrator would go scot-free, Värk remarks. “Rebuilding Ukraine does not mean that we would not collect the money from Russia at a later date,” he says. “The claim against Russia would not go anywhere.”

But if Russia should swallow a large share of destroyed Ukraine, Värk can see no option that Europe would help to restore it. After all, Europe has not contributed to the rebuilding of the occupied Crimea.

Mälksoo resumes that as long as Putin stays in power Russia would not admit its guilt for the war or pay Ukraine compensation because aggressors simply do not act like that. But he hopes that the economic pressure created by the West as well as the bogging down of the invasion would create a situation in Russia forcing a sort of castling at the top in order to save the country. Mälksoo forecasts that otherwise Putin would drag the Russian people with him into a chasm where they would remain for the following few decades.