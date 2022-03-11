Jews of Odessa: Russia is acting like Nazi Germany

Many of those leaving found shelter in Germany and the residents of two orphanages were also evacuated there with the help of Rabbi Avraham Wolf. Together with them, approximately 300 Jewish children were also taken abroad from the city of one million residents.

Postimees met with the Jews who had decided to stay, so as to learn about their perception of the present situation. Mordechai Nesterenko, who helped his daughter leave for abroad, remarked that a majority of Jews leaving the country are despite everything determined not to sever their ties with Ukraine. They hope to return as soon as the situation calms down.

“According to what I have heard, they are not seeking permanent residence [abroad], but want to come back here,” Nesterenko assured us. “Of course, everybody is confused right now. They do not make any long-time plans but primarily attempt to get away from the horrors. This is a nightmare, because many elderly had no opportunity to leave.”

A chance to leave for Israel

Regarding the claims of Russian President Vladimir Putin about Nazism in Ukraine, which has to be exterminated, Mordechai Nesterenko said that he had never encountered any inter-ethnic troubles. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi is also Jewish. “The municipal authorities consider our opinion, they consult with rabbis and the ties between us are strong. This is the way it has been for decades. There are Jewish restaurants and shops in the city. We are closely communicating with the others and have no fear, let alone any Nazism.”

Nelli Kuznetsova, an IT specialist, said that the Ukrainian Jews are also offered opportunities to immigrate to Israel, but most of them prefer to move to Western Europe. “Germany is the first preference of our community, but they have also left for Moldova, Romania and other countries,” she said.

According to Kuznetsova, the high density of population is an obstructing factor in Israel’s case since this makes it difficult to find housing. Rent is also high in Israel. “On the other hand, the state will pay 2,000 dollars to every Jewish family arriving from Ukraine. I have decided that if I should leave, Israel is one of the most likely options, as I can feel the support and helpfulness of its people. But for the time being I shall stay because my help is needed here.”

Local hospitals face difficulties