Mothers in Kharkiv maternity hospital hide babies under blankets during bombardment

Irina Kondratyuk (50), director of the 140-place maternity hospital, says that they are trying to discharge all mothers as soon as possible. “Many leave the city immediately after being discharged,” she added.

A separate room of the shelter was reserved for two infants without mothers. One of them was three and the other four days old, having been born during the war already.

Vika Komava (43), obstetrician of the hospital’s complicated births department, said that the babies had initially been in the intensive care ward but were brought to a safer location after they were able to breathe independently. The nurses placed them in improvised warm cradles. “They have mothers but since they cannot eat independently, they must stay under our constant care. Their mothers stay with their families in the city,” Komava said.

The parents had not even had the time to name one of the babies. The nurses call her Solomia between themselves.

The intensive care department for the newborn is still on the fourth floor of the hospital, despite the constant bombing of the city. The equipment for keeping the babies alive cannot be relocated to the cellar.

Women expecting birth were also lying on the above-ground first floor of the hospital.

Veronika, 38, was expected to give birth to her boy two days ago but there is no sign of the birth so far. “It could easily be due to all that stress we are having in the city,” she said. “It seems that the child does not want to enter this world.”

Veronika, who lives in central Kharkiv, said that she had yet no idea whether their family would escape from the city after the birth. “The most important thing now is to give birth to a healthy child; that is all I am concentrating on,” Veronika said. “We do not want to leave the city, I love it very much. I would like to stay.”

Due to complications with her pregnancy, Veronika did not risk with leaving the city in the beginning of the war when the Russian army opened fire at Kharkiv on the first day. “We just could not take the risk of traveling anywhere,” she said.