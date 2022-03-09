We are strong if we stick together

Puusepp: The sufferings caused by the aggressor Putin touch not only the bravely fighting Ukrainians but the Russian people as well. First, the Russians in Ukraine suffer as Putin’s army bombs them there. Secondly, the repressions in Russia aimed at those people who are protesting against Putin and his war. Russians in Estonia experience discomfort, having trusted Putin’s propaganda and lies for years, so that some of them are still incapable of believing what is really happening in Ukraine.

Some clearly feel shame and we could see it at the demonstrations here in Estonia. Others do not express it so openly and remain silent. The majority is actually silent. And then there is a minority, whose every statement is rightly perceived as a tone-deaf justification – they are still believing Putin’s lies. They believe that Wager’s criminals with the chief Nazi are going to liberate Ukraine... It is natural that all this together produces stress, but war is a stressful thing and this stress is all Putin’s doing.

On the other hand it is very difficult to say exactly where the dividing line between these communities runs. So far there is no clear divide based on mother tongue or ethnicity – although the Kremlin is trying to provoke such conflict through its influencing activities. The most adequate judgment at present would be that on the one hand there are democratic people with an open worldview who trust the free press and on the other hand there are pro-Kremlin minded people with blinkered worldview and believing in conspiracy theories.

Actually I dare say that the Estonian society is presently more united than a month ago rather than otherwise.

Belichev: I would say that the opposite has been very much apparent – how this crisis has brought our society together. Just like they stood in Vabaduse Square side by side to support Ukraine, they have donated together millions of euros to support the Ukrainian people and have gathered everything necessary for their aid. Every day there are more families announcing that they are willing to house Ukrainian refugees or to help as volunteers in some other way. The war in Ukraine has actually brought together all these who actually care about Estonia and its future, regardless of ethnicity.