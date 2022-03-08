Journalists of Postimees spent one day in Ukraine’s capital with the members of the right-wing organization “Pravyi Sektor” (Right Sector) to see how they are helping Kyiv’s residents in their homes, in shelters, hospitals or at defense positions.
If I still had my leg, I would be at the front
Besides distributing various equipment, foodstuffs, water and engine fuel the volunteers perform other important tasks: they maintain order in the streets or evacuate people leaving Kyiv’s residential districts safely to railway stations. It is no secret that many city residents and people escaping to Kyiv from hostilities are still using the opportunity to move to safe distance from the city, out of the threat of missile or bomb attacks and gunfire.
Oligarch donates bulletproof vehicle
A black armored cross-country vehicle Land Cruiser V8 stops in the street. At the steering wheel of the powerful car belonging to Vitaly Khomutynnik, one of Ukraine’s wealthiest businessmen and a former member of the Verkhovna Rada, sits Serhey, while Alexandr rides shotgun. A walking stick rests by the seat and a Kalashnikov assault rifle on his knees. Or rather one knee because his left leg is prosthetic. Alexandr lost his leg eight years ago in a mine blast when fighting for Ukraine in Donbass. The explosion killed six men, he was the sole survivor.
The reason, why they are using Khomutynnik’s car, is simple, Alexandr says: the en are golf players and the businessman is the president of the Ukrainian Golf Association. A small flag of the association stands over the dashboard. “We had the final training just before the war. We were preparing for Ukraine’s championship, but now…” Alexandr tells us. “Khomutynnik is worried about us and thus gave his car for us to use – to keep us safe.”
Besides carrying medicines, food and clothing they occasionally have to transport ammunition to soldiers. However, they are not allowed to transport weapons. “If I still had my leg, I would be at the front. I understand that I am no longer capable of performing the tasks they are required to do. But I can do what I am capable of and if necessary, I shall use weapons without hesitation. To destroy marauders. I have the skills and I can do it,” Alexandr says.
“Nothing will happen to you in this car. You are safe,” says Serhey as if anticipating a question. The car is indeed impressive. Serhey proves his point by pressing a switch and the rear window is smoothly lowered.
The bulletproof glass as thick as a thumb drives away any hesitations.
The remaining features of the vehicle – well-armored and quite heavy doors, bulletproof tires and powerful sound of the engine – all make the roughly two-ton vehicle almost a tank. The well-protected vehicle is thirsty as well: it takes 100 liters of diesel fuel to cover 100 kilometers. Driving back and forth across Kyiv one busy day they used up the whole tank’s worth or 100 liters of fuel. They covered nearly 300 kilometers that day.
“People understand that we are doing the right thing and grant us free pass at petrol stations. In fact we have a special pass to refuel without waiting in lines. This causes no problems. Of course we buy our own fuel; the Golf Association helps financially,” Alexandr says.
ID must be kept close
As we approach the first checkpoint the men remind me that it would be a good idea to keep the cameras out of sight. “We have to be disciplined. Do not take any pictures then, these are defensive positions which are not allowed to be photographed,” Alexandr warns before we reach soldiers armed with assault rifles.
Since the soldiers and volunteers know both men by sight, the ID check goes smoothly. But they check the passports of the correspondent and the photographer on the back seat and request the opening of the trunk. But in most case it is unnecessary to grope for the passport in a pocket covered by body armor. “Our guys”, says Serhey and this is generally sufficient for the soldiers.
We stop in a Kyiv residential district to pick up two people who have to be taken to the railway station. We are crammed in the back seat together with a worried mother and daughter. The drive passes in nearly total silence; we exchange only a couple of sentences. Everything is clear as it is.
Having left the station, we ask the men about the Ukrainians’ motivation. Alexandr describes the situation: “This is not the first year for our guys to fight; many have a considerable combat experience. Motivation is very high all over Ukraine. No one fears the approach of the so-called “Russian world”, not even children and grandmothers. We have seen how people took combat vehicles away from the Russian military with their bare hands and how tanks have been dragged away with tractors. The Ukrainian people are incredibly brave. The Russian army has been fighting against our men but they have yet to meet our women who can scare even our own men.”
Both men laugh out loud after the last sentence. “You better believe it, our women are very strong. We are all fighting for the same thing, we are all cyborgs – even old ladies who bring coffee to boys at the front. This fist deals a heavy blow,” Alexandr adds.
Dreaming about gold medal at Paralympics
While driving towards the supply depot Alexandr tells us his story. He remembers the events in Donbass and the beginning of a new life afterward. He says that recovering took a long time but pain and sufferings are now a thing of the past. He had enough determination to go on with his life and to marry. They have two children and the father assures that he is living a regular life like all the others.
Alexandr owes much to his partner Serhey who is a professional golf coach. The latter brought him to the sport and it is hardly surprising that most of their conversation is about golf. The coach remarks that his pupil had been very serious about training before the war. Alexandr confirms it and adds that he dreams about winning a gold medal at the Paralympics games.
We further bring supplies to a hospital which treats children with cancer, hand over food packs and fuel can to another driver in a prearranged meeting place and then return to the supply depot. It is busier than an anthill: next deliveries are being sorted according to lists, others take a moment off or share their experience of the day or events at the front.
Before the day is over, Serhey and Alexandr still have to stop the petrol station to fill up the tank. But before that they take the reporters to their hotel. Before leaving us, Alexandr says: “Believe me, in a few years Ukraine will be no worse than Singapore. We shall help our economy to rise again. Ukraine will be a flourishing European country.”