If I still had my leg, I would be at the front

“People understand that we are doing the right thing and grant us free pass at petrol stations. In fact we have a special pass to refuel without waiting in lines. This causes no problems. Of course we buy our own fuel; the Golf Association helps financially,” Alexandr says.

ID must be kept close

As we approach the first checkpoint the men remind me that it would be a good idea to keep the cameras out of sight. “We have to be disciplined. Do not take any pictures then, these are defensive positions which are not allowed to be photographed,” Alexandr warns before we reach soldiers armed with assault rifles.

Since the soldiers and volunteers know both men by sight, the ID check goes smoothly. But they check the passports of the correspondent and the photographer on the back seat and request the opening of the trunk. But in most case it is unnecessary to grope for the passport in a pocket covered by body armor. “Our guys”, says Serhey and this is generally sufficient for the soldiers.

We stop in a Kyiv residential district to pick up two people who have to be taken to the railway station. We are crammed in the back seat together with a worried mother and daughter. The drive passes in nearly total silence; we exchange only a couple of sentences. Everything is clear as it is.

Having left the station, we ask the men about the Ukrainians’ motivation. Alexandr describes the situation: “This is not the first year for our guys to fight; many have a considerable combat experience. Motivation is very high all over Ukraine. No one fears the approach of the so-called “Russian world”, not even children and grandmothers. We have seen how people took combat vehicles away from the Russian military with their bare hands and how tanks have been dragged away with tractors. The Ukrainian people are incredibly brave. The Russian army has been fighting against our men but they have yet to meet our women who can scare even our own men.”

Both men laugh out loud after the last sentence. “You better believe it, our women are very strong. We are all fighting for the same thing, we are all cyborgs – even old ladies who bring coffee to boys at the front. This fist deals a heavy blow,” Alexandr adds.

Dreaming about gold medal at Paralympics

While driving towards the supply depot Alexandr tells us his story. He remembers the events in Donbass and the beginning of a new life afterward. He says that recovering took a long time but pain and sufferings are now a thing of the past. He had enough determination to go on with his life and to marry. They have two children and the father assures that he is living a regular life like all the others.

Alexandr owes much to his partner Serhey who is a professional golf coach. The latter brought him to the sport and it is hardly surprising that most of their conversation is about golf. The coach remarks that his pupil had been very serious about training before the war. Alexandr confirms it and adds that he dreams about winning a gold medal at the Paralympics games.

We further bring supplies to a hospital which treats children with cancer, hand over food packs and fuel can to another driver in a prearranged meeting place and then return to the supply depot. It is busier than an anthill: next deliveries are being sorted according to lists, others take a moment off or share their experience of the day or events at the front.