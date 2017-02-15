Thursday, 16. February 2017 |In Estonia |На русском |Send a hint |Reklaam

Rakvere will not support film festival

Andres Pulver
Andres Pulver
Anu Viita-Neuhaus
Anu Viita-Neuhaus
/
/
:

Nearly 50 people from the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) stood in a tidy line in front of the Tark Maja in Rakvere, welcoming representatives entering the building to attend a sitting of the city council with posters that read: “Rakvere – gay capital? No, thank you”, “Indecent exposure is not culture. We do not need gay propaganda”, “Delegate, be normal”. The council was scheduled to decide whether to support an LGBT film festival with 1,500 euros.

A police van was circling the block, keeping an eye on the protest meeting. Some people were taking photographs.

EKRE Lääne-Viru area chairman Anti Poolamets said members of the party want to urge the city not to finance the festival. “Let them pay their own way. They have foreign financing; this festival is rumored to cost more than €20,000. That is an entirely different ballpark than the €1,500 they're asking.

They want the city logo as patronage,” the politician said. Poolamets added that EKRE plans to continue with protests. “We will not let it stand because we perceive it as provocation. It is presented as something to be done quietly and out of sight; however, their goal is to provoke, and we cannot stand for gay propaganda being switched into second gear, become even more aggressive,” Poolamets said, pointing to gay marriage and children's books.

EKRE member Inna Õispuu, one of the few women at the meeting, said she does not believe gay movies could be culture films. “I'm not willing to sit idly by when homos conquer Estonia, destroy and mock the meaning of the traditional family,” Õispuu said.

Member of the board of NGO SevenBow, lead organizer of the festival Keio Soomelt said that the protesters have the right to protest. “Personally, I do not support this form of debate,” he added.

Soomelt said he believes the festival would have no effect on Rakvere's image. “The town's image is strong enough not to fall in two or three days,” he said.

The city council decided not to support the LGBT film festival, despite the proposal having been put forth by the cultural affairs committee for the second time.

Chairman of the committee Tauno Toompuu said the council's decision that city funds should not be used to support events aimed at sexual minorities was something new. “Minorities, whether we're talking about ethnic minorities or religious minorities, have traditionally been supported by the city,” he said.

Toompuu said that by rejecting the application the council is creating a precedent and exhibiting willingness to censor cultural events. “We are opening Pandora's box when we start rejecting applications based on specific characteristics,” he added.

Equality Commissioner Liisa Pakosta had approached council chairman Toomas Varek before the meeting to ask whether she could be allowed to speak. Pakosta was not given the floor by Varek.

Seven councilmen were in favor of giving NGO SevenBow €1,500 for an LGBT film festival, while 11 were opposed and two members abstained.

Send a note editorPrint
KeywordsConservative People's Partyestonian conservative people's partyliisa pakostatark maja
Order Postimees on paper hereClassified ad at Postimees paper
Latest news
18:40
Rakvere will not support film festival
18:36
Teenager becomes first minor to get lung transplant in Estonia
18:54
18 Syrian refugees have arrived in Estonia in February
18:40
Center Party again tops popularity ratings in February
15:37
Russia expects return favor for transit
17:45
Minister wants to move 25 public institutions out of Tallinn
13:41
Repinski articles win investigative journalism award
13:31
X-file reveals hidden truth about Rail Baltic
13:22
Borough denies congregation premises
13:02
Speed and maturity not enough to secure victory
12:58
Fate of internal security academy hanging by a thread
17:05
Potential barrier against spread of HPV
17:01
Parent's pay system to be changed
13:59
Estonian president's office doesn't want residence set up at Liberty estate
13:54
Estonian president to decorate 113 persons on Independence Day eve
13:51
TV tower to serve as launching pad
13:47
Threat compass still pointed east
16:48
Luzhkov: Savisaar is a statesman
12:51
Leading pharmaceutical company looking toward Lithuania
12:47
Successful small parishes weak point of administrative reform
All the latest news
OpinionAll
How parties fail in a collective identity: a guide to the Romanian parliamentary elections

How parties fail in a collective identity: a guide to the Romanian parliamentary elections

Orphaned Victory: Trump Heads to the White House

Orphaned Victory: Trump Heads to the White House

Life after spreadsheets

Life after spreadsheets

11. Nov
Center Party-Putin Deal Puts Estonia’s International Reputation at Risk
SportAll
Speed and maturity not enough to secure victory

Speed and maturity not enough to secure victory

Mysterious outcome: Kanter scores with reporters and associations, but fails with the public

Mysterious outcome: Kanter scores with reporters and associations, but fails with the public

Lillekula Stadium to add 3,000 seats, build new facade for EUR 1.7 mln

Lillekula Stadium to add 3,000 seats, build new facade for EUR 1.7 mln

31. Oct
Tänak's best performance leaves driver hungry for more
EconomyAll
Russia expects return favor for transit

Russia expects return favor for transit

X-file reveals hidden truth about Rail Baltic

X-file reveals hidden truth about Rail Baltic

Leading pharmaceutical company looking toward Lithuania

Leading pharmaceutical company looking toward Lithuania

3. Feb
Hiiumaa to host Estonia's most powerful solar plant
Local NewsAll
Rakvere will not support film festival

Rakvere will not support film festival

18 Syrian refugees have arrived in Estonia in February

18 Syrian refugees have arrived in Estonia in February

Center Party again tops popularity ratings in February

Center Party again tops popularity ratings in February

14. Feb
Minister wants to move 25 public institutions out of Tallinn
48h popular topics
bonniercenter partycoalitioncompetitionConservative People's Partydefense forceseconomyeuropean uniongovernmentindependence dayJevgeni OssinovskiKersti Kaljulaidmargus kiiverMargus TsahknamedicinemedicinesMihhail Korbminister of financeNATOpolice and border guard boardpresidentrussiasocial democratic partyTallinnuniversity of tartuUrmo Aava